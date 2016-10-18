Officials, contracting firms told to work as a team to make it happen

): Expressing dissatisfaction over the pace at which Polavaram irrigation project works were going on, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday highlighted the need for close coordination among officials of various departments and the contracting agencies.

Accompanied by Ministers Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Peethala Sujatha and other elected representatives, Mr. Naidu inspected the project site here and convened separate meetings with elected representatives, officials and representatives of the contracting firms.

Safety matters

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister attributed the delay to the absence of coordination and the onset of monsoon. “Works will see the progress from now onwards as the coordination issues have been addressed and the monsoon season is coming to an end,” he said, adding that the engineers were asked to be extra careful at every stage of work as the safety of the project was equally important along with its timely completion. He, however, made it clear that there was no change in the deadline and the project would be completed by 2018 “at any cost.” Exuding confidence over the capabilities of the contracting firms, Mr. Naidu said all the firms had expertise in irrigation projects and had a good track record.

“We have come out of the initial hiccups now and the site is readied for construction works. Plans are afoot to commence spillway concrete work from November,” he said

Mr. Naidu said about one lakh acres had to be acquired from West and East Godavari districts for the project and Rs. 20,000 crore was required for land acquisition and the relief and rehabilitation of the evacuees. “We are confident that Nabard would provide 100 per cent funding for the project,” he said.

On the controversy over the construction of an aqua food park at Bhimavaram, the Chief Minister said the residents were apprehensive about the project due to lack of awareness.

“People are worrying about the treatment of effluents, for which the promoters of the project have come out with a detailed project report. The effluents will be treated properly and released into the sea through an exclusive pipeline,” he said.

He said he had asked the district officials and local elected representatives to conduct awareness programmes in the villages so that people would extend their support to the major project that provides employment to the local youth.