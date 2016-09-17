The BJP will raise before the Polavaram Authority the issue of competence of the firm that bagged the contract for the construction of the Polavaram irrigation project, says MLA Akula Satyanarayana.

“The Central government has not only declared Polavaram as a national project but is also bearing the entire cost of construction. Hence, we have every right to question the competence of Transstroy India, which is constructing the major irrigation project,” Dr. Satyanarayana said while addressing the media here on Friday.

“The party has doubts about the capability of the company, though it has joined hands with L&T and other reputed companies,” he said.

Stating that the construction, expenditure, and execution of the project would be closely monitored by the Polavaram Authority, he said that the task was handed over to the same company to expedite the work and to ensure there were no legal hurdles.

The ultimate aim was to ensure the flow of water from the Polavaram Right Main Canal by 2018, he added.

Criticising the Congress for choosing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday (Saturday) to undertake protest fast programme against the Centre’s decision to give special package and not SCS to the State, he said that the opposition party had lost the confidence of the people two years ago.