Demanding that the cases registered against some BCs by the Kadapa police should be withdrawn immediately, Andhra Pradesh BC Praja Sankshema Sangham State unit president Guduri Venkateswara Rao on Sunday said that the government would have to taste the wrath of the BCs across the State in the event of further proceedings by the police department. Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Rao said that a group of BCs called on the chairman of the Justice Manjunatha Commission at Kadapa on September 26 and even as they were submitting a memorandum the police swooped down on them and even registered cases against them. “The police haven’t promulgated any prohibitory orders and they haven’t taken similar action against the Kapus, who reached in groups and submitted a series of memoranda to the chairman. We are wondering why the police targeted the BCs and are trying to suppress their voice,” the leader of the BC welfare organisation said.

‘Kapu quota demand against statute’

Referring to the demand from the Kapus seeking BC status, Mr. Rao said that the demand was against the provisions of the Constitution and the High Courts of the neighbouring States quashed the reservation given to the Jats and other communities by the erstwhile UPA government. It was wrong on the part of Chief Minister N. Chrandrababu Naidu to make a promise to the Kapus at the time of elections. He should have consulted legal experts before making a promise that affects the safeguards provided by the Constitution to the deprived sections,” he said.