A.K.V.K.College Secretary and Correspondent Bathina Narasimha Rao on Tuesday urged the State government to liberalise the conditions for awarding scholarship for backward students under the ePass system.

Income certificate was being insisted from even those with white ration cards, Mr.Narasimha Rao told reporters here. In some cases fingerprints did not match due to discrepancies in the ePass system, he said. It was unfair to ask the students to apply for renewal every year under the electronic payment and application system of scholarship (ePass) scheme, felt AKVK Junior College principal A.V. Ramnaiah.