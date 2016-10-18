State Alluri Seetharamaraju Youth Association (SASYA) has appealed to Rampachodavaram Additional SP Adnam Nayeem Asmi to take steps to install great freedom fighter Alluri Seetharamaraju’s statue lying on the premises of the Addateegala Police Station.

SASYA members led by its founder president Padala Veerabhadra Rao presented an oil painting of Alluri Seetharamaraju signing in the police station after taking away arms from the station along with his followers to the ASP here on Monday.

Mr. Nayeem Asmi assured the members that he will take immediate action to install the statue and also put up the oil painting presented to him in the police station.