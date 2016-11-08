‘Tribal people need special care in view of health risks’

Stating that special focus would be put on improving medical facilities in the agency areas and the merged mandals, East Godavari district Collector H. Arun Kumar on Monday said proposals to the tune of Rs. 6.5 crore under the tribal sub-plan had already been sent to the State government for procuring equipment for the primary health centres in the agency areas and for distribution of nutritious food to tribal people.

Chairing a meeting with the district officials here, Mr. Arun Kumar said four tribals suffering from swollen legs were still undergoing treatment in the Government General Hospital here and the issue highlighted the need for taking special care of the tribal people in general, and those residing in the merged mandals in particular.

Asking the officials to increase the number of working days under the MNREGS for tribal people by 150 days a year, the Collector underscored the need for ensuring consumption of nutritious food by tribal people to overcome malnutrition among them at the earliest.

Aqua zone

Referring to the Fisheries Department, Mr. Arun Kumar said a baseline survey was already completed for the proposed aqua zone and suggestions and objections from the public would be collected through the village panchayats concerned. He wanted Polekurru in Tallarevu mandal to be developed as a potential aqua zone.

He said the government was providing an additional help of Rs. 37,000 per unit for the houses built by fishermen. The amount would be released to the beneficiaries directly through the department.

The Collector also reviewed the arrangements for Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s scheduled visit to Rajamahendravaram on November 19.

Joint Collector S. Satyanarayana and officials of various departments were present.

Suggestions and objections from the public over aqua zone will be collected through panchayats

H. Arun Kumar

District Collector