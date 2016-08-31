Swachh Bharat Mission Management Committee headed by Srikakulam Collector P. Lakshmi Narasimham decided to make 178 areas as open-defecation free (ODF) villages by October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

He told the mandal-level officers to concentrate on other villages and build individual lavatories by March, 2017 under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme.