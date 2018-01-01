Plan to construct finance dept. office buildings in all districts: Yanamala

more-in

The State government is planning to undertake construction of office buildings to the Finance Department in all the districts, besides ensuring permanent buildings to house the sub-treasury offices, according to Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu. Along with Home Minister N. Chinarajappa and local elected representatives, he laid foundation stone for the construction of office complex for the Finance Department with an expected outlay of ₹10 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said that the government was keen on infrastructure development and taking steps to provide permanent buildings to all the government offices. “We have found that some of the offices of the Finance Department are being operated from rented accommodations, which is nothing but levying additional burden on the department towards the monthly rent,” he said, adding that a sum of ₹80 crore had been allocated for the buildings all over the State.

Referring to the finance complex proposed for the city, the Finance Minister said that the building would be readied in one year and all the offices of the department would be relocated to the new premises. He further said that there were about 40,000 vacancies in the department and efforts were on to recruit employees in a phased manner. “Notwithstanding the prevailing financial crisis, the government is paying salaries to the employees as per the calendar and continuing all the welfare schemes without budgetary deficit,” he said while observing that there was a drop in the revenues from the land and building registrations owing to the existing slump in the real estate sector. “Still, we are considering the options for payment of dearness allowance to the employees,” he said.

Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council Reddi Subrahmanyam, MLC Chikkala Ramachandra Rao and officials were present.