Collector says the scheme was introduced to ensure transparency and prevent pilferage

Ahead of the commencement of the Rabi season, Prakasam district on Wednesday began distribution of Bengal gram seeds under a pilot e-initiative.

District Collector Sujata Sharma along with Agriculture Joint Director J. Muralikrishna launched the pilot scheme using “'D-Krishi e-seed distribution android application”.

As the Aadhaar card number of a farmer was keyed in, all details relating the farmer, including acreage and number of seed bags eligible were displayed. After verification of the details by using the biometric device, the farmer concerned was sent a one-time password to his mobile with which the transaction was effected.

The pilot scheme was introduced in the district along with four other districts to ensure transparency in distribution of seeds and prevent pilferage, she said.

Mr. Muralikrishna said the department had positioned 60,000 quintals of indigenous JJ 11 and hybrid KAK 2 varieries for distribution. The Bengal gram acreage is likely to go up to 1.15 lakh hectares this year with many growers burning their fingers growing tobacco in the last two years, he explained.