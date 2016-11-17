Before help came, students had to struggle to meet basic needs

With a solar-powered overhead water tank, Western toilets, individual desks for students and DVD player for audio-visual entertainment, it hardly looks like a government primary school, but it indeed is.

The Bayanapalli Government Primary School in Railway Kodur mandal of Kadapa district not only boasts of all the above features, but has also shown an incredible rise in student strength from 65 in 2011-12 to 89 this academic year.

Enrolment in government schools is known to suffer due to the absence of toilets, water and power and this school too faced the heat. Initially, over 36 students had to share from a single bucket of water to wash their plates after their midday meal. In the absence of toilets, students had to cross the road to find a safe place amid shrubs or rush home to answer nature’s call, and some of them never returned for the day.

Finding the annual financial grant of Rs.10,000 provided by the government as hardly sufficient even to buy sand and bricks, local philanthropists took the initiative by roping in their friends abroad for the noble task of adding facilities to the school. “We chalked out a plan and pegged the budget outlay at Rs.3 lakh to include a solar power unit, two water tanks to hold 2,500 litres, Western toilets and separate urinals for boys and girls,” says Abraham Thomas, a practising dentist in Railway Kodur town. As a principle, he sends his children to the government school, with the firm belief that free education under qualified teachers should never be underestimated. His wife Sheeba volunteers to teach English at the same school.

Ground-level desks

The philanthropists again chipped in by providing ground-level desks to all the students. Apart from ensuring ergonomic ease in writing, the little desks provided shelf space for the kids to hold everything from pencils and plates and also gave them a sense of ownership. The school was adjudged the ‘Best School’ in the mandal and the headmistress P. Vijayalakshmi received the prize from the MLC B. Chengalrayudu on Teacher’s Day this year.

With this school’s graph rising, the adjacent high school with 325 students in the age group of 11-17 years paled out in contrast, without a single functional toilet. “We are not stopping with this. We have received assurances from friends and will take up the high school next,” Dr. Thomas said.