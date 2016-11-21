Expressing dissatisfaction over the police for not according permission to the CPI(M) to convene a meeting at Danavayipeta near Tuni to register its protest against the proposed pharmaceutical unit by the Divis, leaders of different political parties and organisations on Sunday extended their solidarity to the Left party and demanded that the police must change their mind and respond to the developments in a democratic manner.

Along with the CPI (M) district unit secretary Duvva Sesha Babji, Juttuka Kumar of the CPI, A. Rameswara Rao of the RPI, R. Venkateswara Rao of the YSRC, Sivaramakrishan of the Lok Satta addressed a press conference here.

CPI(M) leader says they will move the High Court on the issue