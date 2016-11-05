Fuel stations across East and West Godavari districts witnessed long queues since Thursday morning owing to the two-day nation-wide 'no purchase strike' called by petrol pump dealers, demanding a hike in commission

Petrol and diesel supply was stopped to retail outlets in both East and West Godavari districts from Thursday morning to Friday evening and no tanker was allowed to leave the terminals of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

According to Bujjaiah, member of the Petroleum Dealers’ Association of the two Godavari districts, every day about 150 tankers go out from each terminal to the pumps in the two districts, but from Thursday no tanker was allowed to move by their association. Talks are going on to restore supply to retail pumps.