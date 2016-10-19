Ambassador of the Netherlands in India A.H.M. Stoelinga and other officials after unveiling the plaque for the PETI manufacturing facility in Sri City on Tuesday.— Photo: By Arrangement

Paques Environmental Technology India (PETI) Pvt. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Netherlands-based industrial waste water management company Paques, opened its manufacturing base in Sri City.

Marking the start of commercial production, Ambassador of the Netherlands in India A.H.M. Stoelinga, accompanied by Paques Holding CEO Stephan Bocken, founder and major shareholder of Paques Dr. Jos Paques, PETI managing director Sudeep Sangameswaran, and Sri City founder and managing director Ravindra Sannareddy, inaugurated the plant here on Tuesday.

Mr. Stoelinga said: “In recent years, the value of mutual trade has risen enormously and there are nearly 115 Dutch companies that have their presence in India. Besides, Netherlands too attracts most of the out-bound foreign direct investments from India.”

The plant, with a 2,500 sq metres area, was commissioned with an initial investment of Rs.30 crore, across a plot of two acres.

It will manufacture core components for reactors that treat waste water and gas, and will supply its products to customers across South East Asia, Japan, Vietnam, besides India and the SAARC countries.

