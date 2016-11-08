Naidu has failed to fulfill the promises made in party manifesto, says the PCC chief

People overwhelmingly voted in favour of the Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh in the ‘praja ballot’ conducted by Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee in Kurnool old city, said APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy on Monday.

They also indicated that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had failed to fulfil the 600 promises made in the Telugu Desam Party election manifesto in 2014, Mr. Raghuveera Reddy said at a public meeting held at the Kotla Vijayabhaskara Reddy circle here.

Earlier, Mr. Raghuveera Reddy, PCC vice-president N. Thulasi Reddy, former Union Minister Kotla Jayasuryaprakash Reddy and DCC leaders undertook a three-km padayatra from I Town centre to Konda Reddy Fort, along the route covered by Mr. Chandrababu Naidu a couple of days ago, and collected ballot papers given to the people.

The APCC took up the ‘praja ballot’, as the State government did not respond to a two-month ultimatum issued by the Congress to go for a referendum on these issues, the PCC president said. While 18,693 persons voted in favour of the SCS and only 28 voted against it, 18,311 said Mr. Naidu did not fulfil his promises and only 32 said he had fulfilled the same, Mr. Reddy said quoting election officer Lakshmi Prasad, who announced the result.

Dig at YSRC

Taking a dig at the YSR Congress, Mr. Raghuveera Reddy said the party can hardly win five to six MP seats in the next general elections and its claims to get the SCS was dubious. The Congress would romp home in the next polls and would grant the SCS to AP, he asserted. All sections of people were sore at non-fulfilment of promises showered on them by the Chief Minister, which included 124 promises to people of various castes, he said. The Naidu government scrapped the welfare schemes of the Congress and failed to extend benefits to the people, he said.

Andhra Pradesh was losing in all aspects owing to non-grant of the SCS, Mr. Jayasuryaprakash Reddy said.