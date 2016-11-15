Nutritious food and pension cards were distributed among children living with HIV/AIDS in the district hospital at Nandyal in Kurnool district on Children’s Day on Monday.

The government and contractual employees of the Kurnool District Leprosy and AIDS Control Unit and NGOs MERIBA and BWRDS, who organised the programme, promised to donate their one-day salary, amounting to Rs. 1 lakh, for the welfare of children living with HIV/AIDS.

District Programme Manager of the District AIDS Control and Prevention Unit L. Ali Hyder, doctors Anki Reddy, A. Janardhan and Radhika, lab technicians, leprosy unit staff, counsellors and others participated.