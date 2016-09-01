Activists of PDSU staged a dharna and organised human chain at Vivekananda statue near Kambalacheruvu here on Wednesday demanding withdrawal of linking Electronic Payment and Application System of Scholarships (ePass) to scholarships and also privatising schools in the name of adopting municipal and government schools.

A large number of high school students from different parts of the town assembled near Kambalacheruvu and raised slogans against the State government for not releasing scholarships.