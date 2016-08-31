PDSO seminar

The Progressive Democratic Students Organisation (PDSO), will be hosting a one-day seminar on the ‘ill-effects of corporate education’, here at the Andhra University Platinum Jubilee Guest House on Wednesday. PDSO’s State president K. Mohan said 80 per cent of the education, right from school to higher studies, has gone into the hands of private sector, which is costly and caters to the rich.

The seminar will be inaugurated by Director of School of Law GITAM University Y. Satyanarayana.