The Preventive Detention Act was invoked on five notorious red sanders smugglers, including three from Karnataka and one each of Tamil Nadu and Kadapa district, Kadapa Officer on Special Duty (Operations) B. Satya Yesubabu has said.

Those booked were Shaik Fayaz Sharif alias Fayyo, 40, of Katiganahalli, H.S. Praveen Kumar, 38 of Bengaluru, Shaik Abdul Rahiman, 52, of Sira in Tumkur district in Karnataka; Kandaswami Parthiban, 46 of Red Hills in Chennai; and Gajulapalli Subba Reddy alias Rice Mill Subba Reddy, 48, of Badvel in Kadapa district, the OSD told the media in Kadapa.

Sharif was an accused in 71 cases, including 45 in Kadapa district and 26 in Chittoor district; Praveen Kumar in 22 cases, Rahiman in 27 cases, Parthiban in 28 cases and Subba Reddy in 20 cases, Mr. Yesubabu said.

The OSD recalled that the PD Act was invoked on four red sanders smugglers — Venumbakam Sudarshan, Nafeez Hussain, Hussain Bhai and Jangala Bhadraiah in August this year.

Seventy-five cases were registered and 750 red sanders offenders had been arrested so far this year.