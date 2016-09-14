The maverick does it again ! If his first book titled ‘ISM’ launched in April, 2014 was rather complex and took six long years for him to write it, the actor-cum-politician will be seen elucidating on what made him launch ‘Jana Sena’, his political outfit, in his second work ‘Nenu - Manam - Janam (Marpu Kosam Yuddham).

The title of Pawan Kalyan’s second work literally translates into English as ‘Me - Us - People’ (Fight for Change) and if one were to go by his announcement on Tuesday, it will be released in the first half of the year 2017.

Interestingly, his first book ‘ISM’ was touted as a social instrument and resource tool.

However, whatever it meant in terms of ideology or political philosophy, it was not an easy subject for the message to sink into the minds of the ‘aam janta’.

“This would be different and unlike ‘ISM’, the writings will be lucid, to the point and in simpler terms, so that even the common man can read and understand,” said a brief, two paragraph message that was released to the media. ‘NMJ’, as his second book is being referred to, will reflect on everything from what galvanised his thoughts into action, the situations that compelled him to get to work for people, his way forward and the objective he aims to achieve.

While ‘ISM’ was co-authored by Raju Ravitej, a writer who was in the limelight around 2014 and was even appointed as Jana Sena’s secretary, there is really no news about whether NMJ would be written by Mr. Kalyan himself or if he would have anyone helping him in the endeavour.

The reclusive nature of the actor is nothing new though. Just a day before March 14, 2014 when the Jana Sena was officially launched in a grandiose affair with the actor being the only person occupying the massive expanse of the stage, there were whispers that he had written a book (‘ISM’) that would be launched soon.

