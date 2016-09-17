The three-day annual fête of Pavitrotsavams concluded on a grand note at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple in Tiruchanur amidst religious fervour, here on Friday. As part of the event, rituals such as Maha Purnahuti, Shanti Homa, Pavitra Visarjan, Kumbha Prokshana and Nivedana were performed as per vedic traditions. Later in the afternoon, Snapana Thirumanjanam (celestial bath) was accorded to goddess Sri Padmavathi with turmeric, sandal, milk, curd and variety of fruits. It was followed by Chakra Snanamat the Padma Pushkarini. The utsava idols of the goddess with Sri Krishna Swamy and Sri Sundararaja Swami were taken around the four mada streets in the evening.

