Vendors thrive as people are happy with quality and cost

A few metres of tarpaulin, a makeshift brick stove, a couple of utensils and a bundle of clothes is all what Rajpal Singh needs to survive in the temple city! After his morning chores, he squats on the pavement, situated on the Chandragiri road in Tirupati, and goes on assembling the raw materials to produce traditional cane furniture, commonly known as ‘modas’.

Hailing from a remote village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, Rajpal Singh and his family have toured several cities in South India to showcase their craft and have finally set up shop in Tirupati.

Cheap garments

“In other cities, many of his counterparts have fallen prey to vices and neglected their work. But the devout Rajpal, who owes his growth to Lord Balaji, has dedicated himself to the craft. “The craft has been passed down by our ancestors,” he said, weaving jute ropes with clockwork precision.

Shuffling between the two States, Rajpal procures raw material from his native village and brings it back to Tirupati for making the furniture. The sturdy modas and chairs are sold for Rs. 250 and Rs. 500 respectively. His counterparts can also be found on the Tiruchanur Road and Mangalam Road.

A few yards away, a Delhi-based vendor Dharmender arranges dress materials, particularly aimed at girls (and women), on the pavement near the Tirupati West railway station.

He along with five others have selected various locations across the city to sell their ware. “Students are our main customers, and hence we have chosen to sell trendy clothes near colleges and the university area. Business like this keeps fluctuating, but it is our livelihood,” he added.

Menswear from the famed Tirupur district of Tamil Nadu has made foray into the city and can be found at several such ‘pavement outlets’ in Tirupati, Tiruchanur, Rangampet and several other areas. “The garments are priced as low as Rs. 100. Sometimes we make business of Rs. 5,000 in a day and sometimes while away time idly. People, mainly students, are happy with the quality and cost. That is what drives us,” says an animated local Shiva, who sells clothes at the railway crossing near S.V. Goshala.

Nellore-based furniture makers, who specialise in low cost handmade sofas, have also found a spot to set up their business.

Though they admit that it would take a substantial amount of time to make a proper sale, when compared to others and due to the high cost, they complement it with timely services to the customers.

Vendors also focus on footwear, accessories, toys, curtains, decorative items and traditional cuisines from their native land.

For them, the pavements have offered a place to survive and eke out a living, despite their varied origins.