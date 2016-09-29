A police officer watches as police personnel remove the ambulance whose front portion that got stuck under the truck in Kurnool district on Wednesday.—Photo: U. Subramanyam

In a tragic incident, attempts of family members to rush a 53-year-old woman of Anantapur town, who suffered a heart attack, for advanced treatment to Hyderabad, proved fatal when the patient and two of her relatives were killed when an ambulance rammed a stationary truck near Ullindakonda in Kallur mandal in Kurnool district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The patientm D. Pyari Bi, 53 and her relatives Shaheena, 32 and Naseema, 28, all of Anantapur town died on the spot. Pyari Bi’s relative, Dada Khalander, the ambulance driver, Goverdhan Reddy, and attender, Lingamaiah, sustained severe injuries and had been admitted to the Kurnool General Hospital.

The ambulance whose front portion got stuck under the truck, was removed with the help of crowbars.