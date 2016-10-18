National » Andhra Pradesh

October 18, 2016
Updated: October 18, 2016 05:40 IST

Passengers tweet travel woes

Trains originating and terminating in Visakhapatnam will, perhaps, top the list, if there is a competition for unclean coaches, non-functioning of AC and overflowing toilets not to speak of infestation of bandicoots and rickety old coaches.

The tweets from passengers on the railway Twitter account during the last couple of weeks are an indication of the state of affairs on these trains.

Nikita Arya, who booked a 2nd AC ticket to travel from Pune to Visakhapatnam by train No. 18520 on Sunday (October 15), tweeted “as the train arrived, we were asked to shift to a 3rd AC compartment. Many of us were asked to adjust without any prior notice. How can they do that? When we asked the person concerned to make us talk to his senior, he denied and handed us over a complaint book. Where the hell are we heading?”

Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, who travelled by the Visakhapatnam – Tata express on October 16, tweeted “AC not working in 3 rd AC in today’s 18516. Electrician is helpless. Unfortunate.”

Seshagiri Paturi, who travelled by train No. 12727(Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad Godavari Express) from Visakhapatnam, tweeted “bathrooms flooded due to malfunctioning of water pipe. Need your immediate attention.”

Chandan Kishore, who travelled by 18520 (Mumbai LTT to Visakhapatnam) from LTT to Secunderabad, tweeted: “Bogey not cleaned and also water is not available.” These are not isolated problems but have been persisting for a long time with even people’s representatives expressing their ire over the poor maintenance of coaches on trains originating/terminating in Visakhapatnam.

Unfortunately, the routine replies given by the railway authorities concerned are mostly limited to: “We regret the inconvenience” and “matter forwarded to the official concerned.”

“We travelled in the G-3 coach of the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Garib Rath express on October 7. We booked our ticket online and paid Rs.50 extra, towards bedrolls at the time of booking,” said R.V. Koteswara Rao of Visalakshinagar, who travelled with his wife Lakshmi Kumari.

When we approached the bedroll supplier after the train started, he asked us to pay Rs.50 for the bedroll. I told him that we had paid at the time of booking. He asked me to show the printout but I showed him the SMS on my mobile, as I was not carrying the printout.

“He refused to believe me and showed a chit of paper on which the names of passengers in the coach, who had to be supplied bedrolls was given. Though I was aware that the printout of the ticket need not be carried, I reluctantly paid Rs.50,” Mr. Koteswara Rao said.

“I was fast asleep, when the supplier came and woke me up around 11.30 p.m. He told me that he had forgotten to include my name and handed over Rs.50 back to me. I lost my cool as he robbed me of my sleep. There should be some foolproof measures to check the recurrence of such mistakes,” he says.

