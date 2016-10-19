RTI Commissioner Lam Thanthiya Kumari has stated that the RTI Act provides every citizen with a right to question the authorities on various public welfare activities and it is the responsibility of the authorities concerned to provide the information to show the transparent functioning of their departments.

Participating in a seminar on the implementation of the RTI Act and the Right to Education Act at the SKVT College here on Tuesday, she said it was the responsibility of the parents to question the managements of private educational institutions on fee structure and student amenities. The Right to Education Act made certain provisions to ensure education to the common man and it was the responsibility of the managements to adhere to these provisions, she said.

With regard to the RTI Act, the Commissioner said a stage had come for the strict implementation of the Act and every official should respond and provide information within the stipulated time.