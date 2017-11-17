more-in

Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences has given the green signal for commencement of B.Sc (Paramedical) courses from the academic year 2017-18.

The courses would be introduced in government medical colleges with an intake of 10 students per batch.

The courses are B.Sc in Neurophysiology Technology, Anaesthesiology Technology and Operation theatre technology, Cardiac care technology and Cardio Vascular technology, Imaging Technology, Perfusion technology, Renal Dialysis technology and in Optometry Degree Course.

They would go a long way to enable strengthening quality of super speciality care and also pave way for new opportunities for aspiring youth after completion of Intermediate course.