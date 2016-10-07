Leaders of an all-party committee submitting a memorandum to the Project Officer of NHAI in Nellore on Thursday.— PHOTO: K. RAVI KUMAR

Leaders and activists of the all-party committee staged a rasta roko on the National Highway in the city on Wednesday urging the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take immediate measures to prevent accidents on the highway.

The leaders submitted a memorandum to the Project Director of NHAI seeking immediate steps for laying service roads and constructing under bridges on the highway at the junctions located at Bujabujanellore, Kanuparthipadu, Chintareddypalem, and Rajupalem.

Speaking on the occasion, YSR Congress leader and MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said that scores of people had lost their lives in the highway accidents and it was high time that the NHAI officials made personal studies in these areas for construction of underbridges.