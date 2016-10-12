As a part of the Vizianagar Utsav-2016, painting competition on the theme ‘Swachh Bharat’ for students of class 6 to 10 will be conducted at Arya Vysya Welfare Association (opposite to Fire Station) from 2 p.m. on October 13.

In order to expose and encourage creativity among students, the painting competition has been planned for at least 1,000 students. While Rotary Club Central will supply drawing sheets, the participants have to bring with them drawing and painting material.

Treasure hunt

Further, ‘Treasure hunt’ for students of class 8-10 will be conducted on October 16. The hunt for historical areas, structures and buildings in the town will begin at 10 a.m. from Ayodhya Maidan on that day.

Prizes

The first, second and third and two consolation prizes will be presented to the winners at Ananda Gajapathi Auditorium, one among the venues for the utsav events.

Coordinator appointed

Interested students can contact Project Officer (Sarva Siksha Abhiyan) Lingeswara Reddy, who has been appointed coordinator for the competition, according to a press note issued by Distarict Collector Vivek Yadav.