Round table conference condemns police action on protesters

Several opposition party leaders on Tuesday asked the government to pay Rs. 30 lakh compensation per acre for the persons displaced by the Vamsadhara project on the lines of the Polavaram package. They said there should not be any discrimination in sanctioning of compensation on the pretext that the Vamsadhara phase-2 project was launched long ago.

Left parties organised a round table conference here on Tuesday and condemned the ‘excessive use of police force’ on the protesters at the Srikakulam Collectorate on Monday, removing their tents and arresting several of them.

Lok Satta district president K. Polinaidu said the police personnel crossed their limits under the guise of enforcing Section-30 which did not allow any protests and agitations. The Vamsadhara project displaced would continue to fight till they were given legitimate compensation in spite of threats from the government, he added.

Govt jobs for youth demanded

CPI(M) senior leader Chowdary Tejeswara Rao, New Democracy leaders Tandra Prakash, P. Aruna and others vowed to continue the fight for the displaced persons. They alleged that the government failed to implement the special package for the youth of several villages. They demanded that all eligible youngsters should be given government jobs as part of the package. They questioned why the government had failed to implement the so-called Rs. 600 crore package for the displaced persons.