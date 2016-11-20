Students and art enthusiasts going round the painting exhibition in Nellore on Saturday.— PHOTO: K. RAVIKUMAR; - K_ RAVIKUMAR

Painters from A.P., Tamil Nadu and other States take part in the event

An art exhibition organized by the Ameer Art Academy at Town Hall here on Saturday showcased the works of young and emerging painters who came from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and other states.

The art enthusiasts from many places made a beeline to the venue of the expo with the organizers making special arrangements for the visitors.

Ameer Jan, the city-based artist and general secretary of the academy, spearheaded the events being organized as part of the national level exhibition in which artists from all over the country were invited.

The award-winning and best paintings were put on display and they mostly reflected on the lifestyles and nature in the context of contemporary developments in society.

Mr. Ameer Jan told The Hindu that the main object of this effort was to continue the legacy of the positive impact of art on society as a whole and encourage more youngsters to take to the art forms.

The artists drew paintings on a range of topics from the portrayal of rural women’s lives away from modernity and development to the depiction of the effects of contemporary technological advancements on natural surroundings.

Mr. Ameer Jan said that there has been good interest generating among the young minds towards painting and art but a little more effort would be needed to encourage them to pursue it as a lifelong passion.