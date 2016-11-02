As many as 36,946 candidates of Kadapa district will appear for the police constable recruitment test to be conducted in Kadapa, Proddatur and Rajampet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 6.

In all, 20,708 candidates will write the test in 41 centres in Kadapa, 9,206 in 18 centres at Proddatur and 7,032 in 12 centres at Rajampet, Kadapa Superintendent of Police P.H.D. Ramakrishna said in a statement.

He advised the candidates to reach the specified centres along with the call letters an hour before the commencement of the test as those turning up late by even one minute would not be permitted to enter the centre.

The candidates must use black or blue ballpoint pens to mark the answers and must not carry electronic gadgets, the SP added.