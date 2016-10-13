Religious fervour and gaiety marked the immersion of nearly 100 idols of Sri Durga Devi in Tungabhadra river near Sankalbagh in Kurnool on Wednesday evening.

The idols which were impressively decorated during Dasara Sarannavaratri were taken in a procession atop tractors amidst drumbeats, as women carried bonalu in the forefront. Youth burst crackers and danced during the procession.

Rajya Sabha member T.G. Venkatesh, District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan, Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna, MLAs S.V. Mohan Reddy, Gauru Charitha Reddy, MLC M. Sudhakar Babu, and TGV Trust chairman T.G. Bharath took part in the immersion ceremony.