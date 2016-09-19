An eight-year-old orphan boy who was doing odd jobs to eke out a living was rescued by an NGO at Kanigiri town in Prakasam district on Sunday.

On a tip-off, a team from HELP, a partner of NGO Childline India Foundation, rushed to Kanigiri and arranged for medical treatment and food for the boy before shifting him to an orphange, Bommarillu, here. According to them, the boy’s parents died recently. His 75-year-old grandfather, the lone companion he has, fell ill and was not in a position to take care of the boy.