Volunteers of Jeevandan Trust rushing an organ extracted from a brain-dead patient at SVIMS in Tirupati on Wednesday.— Photo: K.V. POORNACHANDRA KUMAR

Kin’s gesture gives new lease of life to four persons

The noble gesture of the next of kin of a brain-dead man has helped breathe life into four persons who are battling for life at four locations.

Kavali Murali (27), hailing from Kavalivaripalle of Pakala mandal in Chittoor district, met with an accident on Sunday last. He was rushed to SVIMS casualty wing and later shifted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai, where he was declared brain-dead.

His family members volunteered to re-admit him in SVIMS so as to donate Murali’s organs.

Vijayawada-based Jeevandan Trust browsed through its waiting list and gave a list of organs required at various locations, basing on which the SVIMS medical team extracted kidneys, liver, and heart from Murali’s body. SVIMS Director T.S. Ravikumar said that one kidney was reserved for local use and the other sent to Narayana Medical College Hospital in Nellore. The heart and liver were despatched to Fortis Malar Hospital in Chennai and CARE Hospital in Visakhapatnam. Dr. Ravikumar and medical superintendent V. Satyanarayana monitored the surgical process.

Traffic police and Tirupati airport authorities provided green channel for the vehicles carrying the organs.