Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday came down heavily on the Opposition parties for pursuing personal agenda and trying to politicise everything.

Appealing them to cooperate in building Andhra Pradesh after facing post-bifurcation blues for two and half years, he said knowing very well that the Centre was reluctant to give special category status (SCS), he agreed to accept the special package after a categoric promise that it would fulfil all the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act.

Mr. Naidu was speaking a huge gathering here at the valedictory of World Space Week celebrations by Indian Space Research Organisation and Andhra University.

Describing how he could ensure voluntary surrender of 34,000 acres by the farmers for building capital at Amaravati, he said sarcastically “I could convince the farmers but not the Opposition parties.”

He explained that despite criticism, he could ensure completion of Pattiseema to draw 80 tmc of Godavari water. ‘We will supply the water to Rayalaseema,” he said adding Polavaram, which had been declared as a national project by the Centre would be completed in two years.