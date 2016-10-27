YSR Congress Whip in Parliament Y.V. Subba Reddy speaking during a dharna staged in support of social forestry planters in Ongole on Wednesday.—Photo: Kommuri Srinivas

Ongole MP promises to raise the issue in Lok Sabha

Backed by the YSR Congress and other opposition parties, social forestry planters staged a demonstration here on Wednesday in protest against the paper mills allegedly not implementing the agreement reached at the behest of the State government last month.

Taking up cudgels for the troubled ryots, YSR Congress Whip in Parliament Y.V. Subba Reddy said “I will raise the issue in the Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament and press for market intervention both by the Union and the State governments to ensure a remunerative price for subabul and eucalyptus logs.” The farmers in the State were on the verge of committing suicide incurring heavy losses as a result of “anti-farmer” policies of the State government, he added.

Joining the protest, Congress State vice-president N. Tulasi Reddy said “it is not just the social forestry planters who are in dire straits. Growers of each and every crop including onions are in deep trouble as the ruling TDP reneges on its promise to create a Rs. 5,000 crore market intervention fund as promised during elections. But not even Rs. 5 crore has been allotted by the State government.”

The farmers would be able to break even only if they were offered subabul at Rs. 4,400 per quintal and eucalyptus at Rs. 4,600 per quintal and get some decent returns only if the prices of logs ruled above Rs. 8,000 per quintal.

Prakasam District Development Forum president Ch. Ranga Rao said farmers would incur heavy losses if eucalyptus logs were not purchased under unbarked condition. He urged the authorities to gather market intelligence and work out the cost of production before fixing the purchase price in a scientific manner.

CPI State Assistant secretary Mupalla Nageswara Rao pressed for a uniform rate across the State for the logs. Prakasam district Rythu Sangam secretary D. Gopinath demanded scrapping of 143 G.O. which provided for fixation of price for logs in a decentralised manner.

CPI(M) Prakasam district secretary P.Anjaneyulu contended that the ryots were not offered even the reduced price of Rs. 4,000 per quintal for subabul and Rs. 4,200 per quintal for eucalyptus fixed at the behest of the State government last month.