Centre will do everything to develop the State, says the Union Minister

Flaying the Opposition for exploiting the people’s sentiment on the Special Category Status (SCS) issue, Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu has reiterate that the special package announced by the Centre would give more benefits than the SCS.

Addressing a gathering during an awareness meeting here on Saturday, Mr. Naidu said that the Centre would extend all support to the development of Andhra Pradesh. “The 14th Finance Commission never opposed the idea of special status. However, it clarified that the special package would meet the revenue deficit of the State. The furore created by the opposition parties is to just stay in the limelight,” he said. Recalling the events that unfolded before the bifurcation of the State, he said that it was the emotional attachment towards the State, without any political ambitions, that had compelled him to fight against the injustice meted out in the reorganisation Act.

Listing the projects and institutions sanctioned to the State in the past two years, Mr. Naidu said: “Right from premier educational institutions to expansion of airports, the Centre has implemented several assurances and will continue to do so. There are several important projects in the pipeline.”

Referring to the “people’s ballot” being conducted by the Opposition, he said that it was the duty of the Election Commission and people had shown the parties their place during the 2014 elections.

Army lauded

Lauding the Indian Army for conducting surgical strikes on terrorist camps along the Line of Control, Mr. Naidu hoped that this would silence those who had been questioning the ability of the Prime Minister in dealing with cross-border terrorism. Predicting a bright future for the country, he urged people, particularly youth, to join the MODI campaign – Making of Developed India.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu was accorded a rousing reception by the BJP cadre upon his arrival at the airport. Accompanied by TDP leaders, he was taken to the meeting venue in a rally in an open-top vehicle. TTD Chairman Chadalawada Krishnamurthy welcomed him at Chadalawada Ramanamma Engineering College on Renigunta Road.

MPs K. Haribabu (Visakhapatnam) and N. Sivaprasad (Chittoor), Ministers Kamineni Srinivas (Health), Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy (Environment and Forests), and P. Manikyala Rao (Endowments), and MLAs M. Suguna (Tirupati) and T. Aditya (Satyavedu) were present.