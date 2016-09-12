Special package would entail more benefits than SCS, says Minister

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Y. Satyanarayana (Sujana) Chowdary has charged the Opposition parties with misleading the people on the SCS.

“It is not proper to construe that SCS will ensure all the benefits to the State. For instance, industrial incentives are in no way linked with the SCS,” he told reporters here on Sunday.

He said hilly States and those lying on the international borders enjoyed the status as of now. But there was no scope for continuing it from the next financial year in view of the recommendations made by the 14{+t}{+h}Finance Commission. “In my personal view, SCS would not be of much use to the State and the special package would come as relief to the government to a large extent,” he said. The Minister said the Central government announced the package that would entail more benefits than the SCS. The Centre had assured to bear the total cost of Polavaram project, special funds for the development of backward districts in north coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema, allot funds for bridging the revenue deficit and constitution of special corpus for providing tax exemptions. In addition, the development of Visakhapatnam-Chennai and Chennai-Bengaluru industrial corridors would give the required impetus to the State’s development.

The Centre was taking speedy decisions on setting up premier institutions in A.P., he said, exuding confidence that it would also grant the demand for separate railway zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters.

Congress refutes claims

Meanwhile, APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy refuted the claims of Mr. Chowdary that Congress leader Jairam Ramesh opined that the package was a good deal. In a press release in Vijayawada, Mr. Reddy said that Mr. Ramesh never expressed his views on the package to Mr. Chowdary. “Mr. Ramesh believes that the package is bogus,” he added.

