Police Commemoration Week would be observed in the Rajamahendravaram urban district from Saturday.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, police superintendent B. Rajakumari said during the week they would be organising various programmes, including open house, in each police station. School and college students would participate in the programme.

Essay writing, painting and cartoon competitions would be conducted in all schools and colleges on “social media usage, misuse, role of police”.

A blood donation camp would be held on October 18 at Umaramalingeswara Swami Kalyana Mandapam, she said and appealed to all the youth and public to donate blood in the camp.