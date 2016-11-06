An online grievance portal is being developed for students of government medical colleges, said Minister for Health Kamineni Srinivas here on Saturday.

The web portal would be made available for students shortly and would help them to submit their grievances online, Dr. Srinivas told reporters after laying the foundation for a Nursing College and Nursing Hostel in the premises of the Infectious Diseases (fever) hospital here.

The Guntur Medical College has been roiled with protests by students demanding action against a professor, charged by the police in the suicide of a PG medical student, B. Sandhya Rani, on October 24. The senior professor of Gynecology V.V. Lakshmi has been evading arrest.

“We will not tolerate any incidents of harassment on the medical college campuses. The State government is seriously looking into the case relating to suicide of Dr. Rani. Four special teams have been formed to track Dr. Lakshmi and we will definitely arrest her. Further, we are also stripping her husband, G. Vijaya Saradhi, of his existing position as vice chairman of AP Medical Council,” said the Health Minister.

The Minister said a Mosquito Breeding Prevention Act would be brought in shortly to embolden civic bodies to bring in more effective measures to control mosquitoes.

“This year, we had seen a marked increase in number of dengue cases but still, the incidences are fewer when compared to other States,” he said.