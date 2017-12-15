Online course on temple administration

more-in

As a part of its efforts in safeguarding the culture and traditions of ancient Indian temples and to create awareness among people, Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha (RSVP) announced the decision to launch a one-year online diploma course on ‘Temple Administration and Temple Culture’.

RSVP Vice Chancellor Prof.V. Muralidhara Sarma said the course would enable those in the field of temple administration to have a thorough knowledge of the legal procedures and agamas in the temple. “It will be introduced as an online programme with lessons delivered via audio-visual mode across different kinds of quadrants,” he said.

Prof. Sarma said that Former Deputy Director of NIMS and popular indologist R.V.S. Avadhanulu, Former Law Secretary (Government of Andhra Pradesh) Kalanidhi Satyanarayana Murthy and State Bank of India Chief Manager (Retd) K.V.V. Satyanarayana would function as the members of the expert committee, while RSVP's Prof.Rani Sadasiva Murty would be the coordinator responsible for framing the syllabus and other modalities of the programme.

Speaking at the expert committee meeting here on Thursday, Mr. Avadhanulu said the programme was necessary to educate the future generations on the temple culture in India. He added that the course would be offered in a simple language to enable the learners to grasp the concepts.