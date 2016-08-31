The Kurnool road under a sheet of water in Ongole on Tuesday. —Photo: Kommuri Srinivas

Many low-lying areas in the town and on outskirts submerged, electrical equipment in power house damaged

The drought-prone Prakasam district was pounded by widespread rain under the influence of a weather system on Tuesday.

The city received 11 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours submerging, among other roads, the arterial Kurnool Road, 60 Feet Road and Trunk Road.

The steady downpour also flooded the power house damaging electrical equipment stored in it.

Colonies in the low-lying areas as well as those on the city outskirts, including Pragati Colony, Kesarajakunta, Indiramma Colony, Puli Venkat Reddy Colony, Balram Colony, Jayaprakashnagar and Maruthi Colony and Pragathi Nagar were inundated with rain water.

Motorists had a tough time driving their vehicles because of potholes.

The PVRM Boys High School grounds resembled a swimming pool. Water that collected in vacant plots added to the woes of the citizens, particularly in the colonies on the outskirts.

However, the rain came as a big relief for farmers whose crops suffered moisture stress due to the dry spell in the first three weeks of August.

Crops in 1.38 lakh acre benefit

“The district on an average received 71 mm of rainfall in a week,” said Agriculture Joint Director J. Muralikrishna.

The present rain proved most beneficial for the kharif crops in 1.38 lakh hectares in the district, including red gram (65,000 hectares), cotton (5,600 hectares) and bajra (13,000) as against the normal extent of 2.35-lakh hectares.

More rain predicted in next 24 hours

Weathermen predicted more rain in the next 24 hours even as the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal weakened into a cyclonic circulation.

Ongole town received a maximum rainfall of 67.8 mm in the last 24 hours followed by Maddipadu village (33 mm), Kothapatnam (28.6 mm), Pedaraveedu (26.2 mm), Markapur (25.2 mm), Tangutur village (23.2 mm) and N.G. Padu (22 mm).