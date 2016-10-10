Executive Director and Asset Manager of the ONGC’s Eastern Offshore Asset Alok Nandan has visited Dantu Kalakshetram and expressed satisfaction over the seating facility arranged in the air-conditioned auditorium, for which the public sector oil and natural gas major provided financial support.

Along with a team of officials from the ONGC, Mr. Nandan visited the auditorium and inspected the ongoing works.

Stating that the auditorium would become one of the few state-of-the-art halls in the State with modern infrastructure and facilities, he advised the management to take steps for the early completion of the pending works.

General Manager (HR) of ONGC D.K. Kalra, Sanjeev Sharma and other officials accompanied Mr. Nandan.