A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Justice V. Ramasubramanian and Justice Anis on Tuesday declared that one seat in MCH (surgical oncology) course in Health Universities of AP and Telangana shall be treated as open seat available for all the students from AP and Telangana .

The bench was dealing with a case filed by Phanidra Kumar who got first rank and wanted a seat in surgical oncology.

But the authorities said that all the three seats will go to Telangana area students only. Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences of Telangana said that after bifurcation of AP, both the States have right to act independently as per the Article 371(D) of the Constitution.

The bench was not inclined to agree and said that as per Section 95 of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, admissions have to be provided for the students of combined State for a period of 10 years in both States.