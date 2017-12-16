‘One lakh toilets in 15 days’ launched

more-in

Collector P.S.Pradyumna on Friday initiated construction of one lakh individual toilets, for members of women self-help groups, all over Chittoor district, to be completed within fifteen days. He said that by March 2018, the district would be achieving cent per cent ODF status.

As part of the Palle Nidra (Sleeping in villages) programme, the Collector conducted bhumi puja for “One lakh toilets in Fifteen Days” project at the SC Colony in Ksheera Samudram village of S.R. Puram mandal. From morning till evening, Mr Pradyumna toured the constituencies of GD Nellore, Nagari and Srikalahasti and initiated works for the ODF units. Hundreds of officials of revenue, panchayat raj, police, irrigation and agriculture departments and municipalities took part in the bhumi puja ceremonies.

Addressing the villagers at various places, Mr Pradyumna said the district administration is committed to usher in an atmosphere of health, happiness and self-respect for the women by completing one lakh toilets in the coming fifteen days. “I wish that the New Year 2018 should bring happiness to all women in rural areas, with individual toilets,” he said.

The official said that as of now, construction of about two lakh units was pending in the district. He said that as many as 65,000 SHGs with 6.47 lakh members were involved in the survey for the ODF project. Over 4.5 lakh members had availed the scheme of individual toilets, while 1.2 lakh units are yet to be launched though funds had been already released. “The entire official machinery is instructed to complete the present one lakh units target by December 30. Malpractices and corruption would be dealt with sternly, and criminal cases would be booked against the defaulters,” he said.

Surprise checks

Deputy Director (Information and Public Relations) Timmappa said the Collector would conduct surprise checks to supervise the ongoing works of the ODF units.

“As per the instructions of the Collector, regular meetings with the members of SHGs would be held periodically to complete the 100% target by March 2018,” he said.