One injured in blast at Pharma City

One person received burns following a blast at a unit located at the Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City (JNPC), Parawada, about 50-km from here, on Saturday.

The incident took place when solvents came in contact with water and generated vapours while cleaning the floor at about 9 a.m.

“Generation of static electricity might have triggered the blast at Corey Organics Private Limited,” Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories K.B.S. Prasad told The Hindu after inspecting the site.

Operator T. Satyanarayana, 35, who sustained 40% burns, was rushed to a corporate hospital. His condition was stated to be stable.

JNPC CEO Lal Krishna said thaton receipt of information, a fire brigade had been deployed to extinguish the fire.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) district secretary K. Loknadham blamed the authorities for frequent accidents at the JNPC, and demanded a third-party audit and risk analysis to prevent recurrence of blasts.

He regretted that despite frequent accidents, the A.P. Pollution Control Board and other statutory agencies were not taking any serious action to improve the safety conditions.