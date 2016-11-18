The Central government has proposed allotment of one crore LPG connections to women below the poverty line in the next three years, Deputy Chief Minister K.E. Krishnamurthy said on Thursday.

Mr. Krishnamurthy launched Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and distributed LPG connections to women below the poverty line in Punnami restaurant conference hall in Venkataramana Colony in Kurnool city. A total of 10,000 LPG connections were sanctioned for Kurnool district this year, he said. The beneficiaries would be given LPG connections by linking their Aadhaar card and bank linkage.

He recalled that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had allotted Deepam connections in the past. An ex gratia of Rs. 6 lakh was being given to the kin of those dying in LPG related accidents, he added.

District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan said the State government had allotted LPG connections to women as they faced respiratory problems owing to use of firewood. Women lacking LPG connections can apply in the tehsildar offices and eligible ones would be sanctioned connections after a survey, he added. He assured to start a control room in the Collectorate.

Indian Oil Company Area Manager Meera Naik said the Centre sanctioned LPG connections to poor women above 18 years of age, having Aadhaar cards. LPG agencies would conduct camps in the villages and give LPG connections, stoves and regulators without any fees and adjust the amount in the LPG subsidy granted to them.

Managers of oil companies, LPG agencies, District Supply Officer Thippe Naik, Kurnool RDO L. Raghubabu and women beneficiaries took part.