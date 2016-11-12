People wait in long queues in front of banks to exchange demonetised notes in Guntur on Friday.— Photo: T. Vijaya Kumar

Banks notched up deposits to the tune of Rs. 430 crore on the second day of business after the Centre withdrew higher denomination notes as more than two lakh cash-starved customers made a beeline for the banks across Prakasam district on Friday.

Banks in the district registered four to five-fold increase in business when compared to normal days as more than 2 lakh people waited in long queues in the 400-odd branches in the district to deposit the scrapped Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 rupee notes and take back their quota of Rs. 20,000 withdrawals allowed per week, lead bank district manager M. Narasimha Rao said.

A majority of the customers deposited amounts ranging between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 50,000, he said, adding withdrawals by customers were to the tune of Rs. 30 crore in the district on the second day after demonetisation.

Most of the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) ran out of cash in no time with early birds grabbing the permitted Rs. 2,000 per day per account quickly.

As most people who withdrew from their savings accounts preferred lower denomination currency notes only, banks dispensed with the new Rs. 2,000 notes for the latecomers.

Increase in footfalls

Andhra Bank, the lead bank in the State, accepted scrapped Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes to the tune of Rs. 180 crore in the Ongole Zone on Thursday and Friday, its Deputy General Manager K.S.B.V.N. Ramanamurthy said.

“More people turned up at all the bank branches on Friday when compared to the previous day,”he said.

“It will take some more days to reconfigure the ATMs by the engineers of private outsourced agencies to load the ATMs with the new Rs. 2,000 notes,” the DGM explained.

The cash recyclers, which were in operation, were fully loaded with outdated higher denomination notes. People, who patiently waited in queues in front of the e-lobby of SBI and other banks returned disappointed with no cash to dispense with by these new generation ATMs.