A hoarding on conservation of the Fishing Cat in Krishna Wildlife Sanctuary at Puligadda bridge in Krishna district.— Photo: T. Appala Naidu

Hoardings put up across KWS to appeal to better sense of locals, tourists and poachers

The Wildlife Management authorities have launched a drive against poaching of the Fishing Cat, which is classified as ‘endangered’ by the International Union of Conservation of Nature, in the Krishna Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS).

Recently, the Wildlife Management Division, Eluru, identified presence of several Fishing Cats (Prionailurus viverrinus) during their study through camera traps. Special hoardings have been put up across the sanctuary to drive home the message among the local communities, tourists and poachers and also to highlight the efforts being made by international agencies.

Rare eco region

The KWS spreads across the Krishna and Guntur districts and is said to be one of the rarest eco regions of the world.

“Poaching and catching the Fishing Cat is a crime and any such activity will attract punishment under the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972,” warn the hoardings. “Our campaign on conservation of the Fishing Cat is aimed at different categories of people.

The hoardings mainly serve the purpose of highlighting the presence of the Fishing Cat in the sanctuary, apart from appealing to the local communities to join us in conservation of the endangered species,” Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) In-Charge, Eluru, N. Nageswara Rao told The Hindu.

“The number of tourists visiting the KWL and Hamsaladeevi beach has dramatically increased since pushkarams. Our hoardings will guide the tourists not to be curious to venture into the forest as it may disturb the Fishing Cat,” said Mr. Nageswara Rao.

The wildlife authorities are engaged in increasing the mangrove forest cover in the sanctuary under the ‘Compensatory Afforestation (Bio-diversity) Fund.

“At least 10 hectares of mangrove cover will be developed in the Krishna Wildlife Sanctuary,” said Mr. Nageswara Rao.

Mangrove forest cover is the prime source for the survival of the Fishing Cat.