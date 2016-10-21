Stay, food and education will be taken care of, says District Principal Judge

As many as 55 child workers were rescued on Thursday in a joint operation by the police, revenue, and education departments and District Legal Services Authority and HELP, an NGO here.

In a gesture, District Principal Judge and DLSA chairperson M.G. Priyadarshini announced that district officials would adopt the rescued children and take care of their stay, food, and education.

“It is shocking to note that some of the rescued children worked in liquor shops. The rescue operation is only a beginning. We will have to ensure a good future for these children,” she said.

After an observation for some days, the authorities raided shops and business establishments, lodges, bars and automobile service centres on Thursday and rescued the minor boys and girls, DLSA secretary T. Raja Venkatadri said.

The children were shifted to ‘Asha Sadan’ following a directive by the District Child Welfare Committee.

The rescued children included one Amith from Jamui in Bihar, who was working in an electrical shop here.