Officials of the Endowments, Revenue and the Police Departments initiated proceedings to evict the occupants from a building owned by the Endowments Department, near the municipal park in Kurnool on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Endowments Gayatri Devi, official Venkateswarlu, Kurnool Tehsildar Ramesh, Kurnool II Town Circle Inspector D. Prabhakar and staff inspected two shops on the ground floor and temporary structure built on the first floor. The officials directed removal of clothes and furniture from two rooms on the ground floor and sealed the temporary floor of the first floor, citing court orders. Revenue officials conducted panchanama.